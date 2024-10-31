व्हिडिओ | Videos

Badnera Vidhan Sabha मतदारसंघात Priti Band यांची उमेदवारी डावलणं ठाकरेंना भारी पडणार?

विधानसभा निवडणुकीला अगदी काही दिवस राहिलेत. तिकीट जाहीर झालेले उमेदवार सगळेच कंबर कसून तयारीला लागलेत. पण या तिकीट वाटपामुळे पक्षांना बंडाचा फटका सुद्धा तितकाच जबर बसतोय. असाच मोठा फकटा बसलाय तो उद्धव ठाकरेंना... बडनेरा मतदारसंघात... जिथे प्रिती बंड यांनी पक्षानं तिकीट डावलल्यानं बंड पुकारलंय. आता याचा फटका ठाकरेंना कसा बसणार जाणून घेऊ

Uddhav Thackeray
Vidhan Sabha Election
Vidhan sabha election 2024
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

