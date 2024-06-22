व्हिडिओ | Videos

Chhagan Bhujbal News: मंच हाकेंचा, तोफ भुजबळांची, निशाणा जरांगेंवर..

Chhagan Bhujbal News: मंच हाकेंचा, तोफ भुजबळांची, निशाणा जरांगेंवर..

ओबीसी आंदोलक लक्ष्मण हाकेंनी दहाव्या दिवशी आपलं उपोषण मागे घेतल. तरी, त्याआधी ओबीसी नेत्यांच्या शिष्टमंडळानं हाकेंची भेट घेतली. त्यावेळी भुजबळ आपल्या भाषणात काय म्हणाले, ते पाहा..

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

political
OBC and Maratha reservation
chhagan bhujbal

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com