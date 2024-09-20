व्हिडिओ | Videos

Nandurbar Dagadfek: दगडफेकीमागचं नेमकं कारण काय? पोलिसांनी दिली महत्त्वाची माहिती | Marathi news

दगडफेकीच्या घटनेनं नंदुरबार चांगलंच हादरलं. पैगंबर जयंती निमित्त शहरात मिरवणूक काढण्यात आली होती. या दरम्यान दोन गटात वाद निर्माण झाला आणि नंतर दगडफेक करण्यात आली. काही भागात मोठ्या प्रमाणात नुकसान झाले, अनेक मोटरसायकलींची नासधूस करण्यात आली. याप्रकरणी पोलिसांनी महत्त्वाची माहिती दिली.

