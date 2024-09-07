व्हिडिओ | Videos

Dagdusheth Ganpati: दगडूशेठच्या चरणी एक कोटींचा हिरा अर्पण | Ganeshostav 2024

भाविकाकडून अर्पण करण्यात आलेला हा हिरा बाप्पााच्या मस्तकावर लावण्यात आला आहे

राज्यात गणेशोत्सवाला मोठ्या उत्सवात सुरुवात झाली आहे. यंदाचा गणेशोत्सव हा ११ दिवसांचा असणार आहे. अशात पुण्यातील दगडूशेठ हलवाई गणपतीच्या चरणी एक कोटींचा हिरा अर्पण करण्यात आला आहे. एका भाविकाकडून हा हिरा अर्पण करण्यात आलाय. बाप्पााच्या मस्तकावर हा हिरा लावण्यात आला आहे.

