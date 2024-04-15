व्हिडिओ | Videos

शरद पवार गटात प्रवेश करताच धैर्यशील मोहितेंचा राम सातपुतेंना इशारा

माढा लोकसभेचं चित्र आता स्पष्ट झालं असून धैर्यशील मोहितेंनी शरद पवार गटात प्रवेश केला. यानंतर भाषण करताना धैर्यशील मोहितेंनी राम सातपुतेंना इशारा दिला. 'एका रात्रीत निवडून दिलं तसं एका रात्रीत पार्सल बीडला पाठवणार'असं चॅलेंज मोहितेंनी सातपुतेंना दिलं.

