व्हिडिओ | Videos

Maggi Viral Video: किडे असलेली मॅगी खाणं जीवाला हानिकारक?

Viral Video Report: तुमच्या मॅगीत किेडे? किडे असलेली मॅगी खाणं बेतेल जीवावर? व्हायरल व्हिडीओमागचं सत्य समजून घ्या…

Maggi Viral Video Report: दोन मिनिटात तयार होणारी मॅगी लहान मुलांपासून ज्येष्ठांपर्यंत अनेकांना आवडते. पण, हीच मॅगी बनवण्याआधी प्रत्येकानं खबरदारी घेणं अत्यावश्यक आहे. त्याचं कारण म्हणजे व्हायरल झालेला एक व्हिडिओ. या व्हिडिओत मॅगी नूडल्समध्ये अळ्या असल्याचं दिसून आलं. त्यामुळे ही मॅगी खाणं अगदी जीवावरही बेतू शकतं. त्यामुळे या व्हायरल व्हिडीओमागचं सत्य समजून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ शेवटपर्यंत पाहा...

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
viral
video viral
Maggi
Makhani Maggi
viral video
viral post

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com