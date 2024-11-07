व्हिडिओ | Videos

Manoj Jarange Maratha Reservation : ठाकरेंनी आता आरक्षणावर बोलू नये; जरांगे का संतापले?

Manoj Jarange Vidhan Sabha : विधानसभा निवडणुकीत मराठा आरक्षणाच्या मुद्यावरून मनोज जरांगे काय भूमिका मांडणार, याकडे आता लक्ष आहे.

विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या प्रचारामध्ये मराठा आरक्षण हा कळीचा मुद्दा असणार आहे. गेले काही महिने याच मुद्यावरून राजकीय वातावरण तापले आहे. आता प्रचारादरम्यान मराठा आरक्षणाच्या विरोधात बोलणाऱ्या नेत्यांवर मनोज जरांगे संतापले आहेत. पाहा काय झाले.

