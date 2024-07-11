व्हिडिओ | Videos

Beed News: मनोज जरांगेंच्या शांतता रॅलीला बजरंगबाप्पांचा पाठिंबा

नवनिर्वाचित खासदार बजरंग सोनावणेंनी घेतली मनोज जरांगेंची भेट

बीडमधील जरांगेंच्या शांतता रॅलीत आज नवनिर्वाचित खासदार बजरंग सोनावणेंनी हजेरी लावली. यावेळी बजरंगबाप्पांनी जरांगेंच्या रॅलीला पाठिंबा दिला.

