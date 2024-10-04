व्हिडिओ | Videos

Sharad Pawar यांच्या आरक्षणावरील वक्तव्यावर जरांगे पाटील काय म्हणाले?| Maratha Reservation

'आरक्षणाची ५० टक्क्याची मर्यादा ७५ टक्के करा' असं वक्तव्य शरद पवार यांनी केलं. पवारांच्या या वक्तव्याचे पडसाद राजकीय वर्तुळात चांगलेच उमटले आहे. शरद पवारांच्या या वक्तव्यावर जरांगे पाटील यांनी प्रतिक्रिया दिली. 'मराठ्यांना ओबीसीतूनच आरक्षण द्या' असं जरांगे पाटील यावेळी म्हणाले.

