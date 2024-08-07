व्हिडिओ | Videos
Vinesh Fogat Disqualified: भारतासाठी मोठा धक्का, विनेश फोगाट अपात्र| Paris Olympic 2024 | Wrestling
विनेश फोगाट १०० ग्रॅम वजन जास्त असल्यानं अपात्र ठरली
पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये भारताला मोठा धक्का बसला. ५० किलो वजनी कुस्तीच्या अंतिम सामन्यात विनेश फोगाट १०० ग्रॅम वजन जास्त असल्यानं अपात्र ठरली. त्यामुळे विनेश फोगाट आता स्पर्धेतून बाहेर पडली आहे. पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये गोल्ड मेडलसाठी आशा पल्लवीत झाल्या असताना भारतीयांसाठी मोठा धक्का मानला जात आहे
