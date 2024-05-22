व्हिडिओ | Videos

Pune Porsche Accident : विशाल अगरवालवर शाई फेकण्याचा प्रयत्न, कोर्टाबाहेर राडा

पुण्यातील कल्याणी नगर भागातील कार अपघात प्रकारणातील आरोपीचे वडिल विशाल अगरवाल यांना अटक करण्यात आली. यानंतर विशाल अगरवाला कोर्टात आणलं असता वंदे भारत संघटनेकडून गोंधळ घातला गेला. यावेळी संतापलेल्या नागरिकांनी विशाल अगरवालवर शाई फेकण्याचा प्रयत्न करत घोषणाबाजी केली.

