Balasaheb Thorat यांना विखेंनी दिला धक्का; संगमनेरमध्ये काय झालं?

Sangamner Vidhan Sabha Result Explained : संगमनेरमध्ये विखे जोरात, थोरात घरात

राज्याच्या विधानसभा निवडणुकीमध्ये यंदा अनेक धक्कादायक निकाल समोर आले. काँग्रेसचे ज्येष्ठ नेते बाळासाहेब थोरात यांना त्यांच्या घरच्या मैदानावर पराभवाचा धक्का सहन करावा लागला. हा निकाल राज्यासाठी अनेकार्थांनी महत्त्वाचा होता. जाणून घ्या या निवडणुकीत नक्की काय झालं!

How Balasaheb Thorat lost election
Balasaheb Thorat : बाळासाहेब थोरात यांचा धक्कादायक पराभव..

