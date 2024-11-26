व्हिडिओ | Videos

Sharad Pawar MLAs : शरद पवारांचे नऊ उमेदवार पडण्यामागे आहे एकच कारण

Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha 2024 Results Explained : शरद पवारांचे उमेदवार या एका चिन्हामुळे पडले

मुंबई : राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीचा निकाल लागल्यानंतर सत्ताधारी पक्ष आनंदात आहे, तर विरोधी पक्षांना जोरदार धक्का बसला आहे. या निवडणुकीमध्ये ज्येष्ठ नेते शरद पवार यांनाही मोठा धक्का बसला आहे. शरद पवार यांच्या पक्षाचे नऊ उमेदवार पडण्यामागे एक महत्त्वाचे कारण होते. इथे पाहा काय झाले!

NCP Sharad Pawar party vidhan sabha election results
Sharad Pawar : मविआचा विधानसभा निवडणुकीत मोठा पराभव का झाला? शरद पवार यांनी सांगितली 'ही' कारणं

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra Vidhansabha Elections
NCP
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

Related Stories

No stories found.