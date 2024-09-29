व्हिडिओ | Videos

Vidhansabha Diary: Akola Murtijapur मतदारसंघात कोण बाजी मारणार? | Maharashtra Politics

विधानसभेच्या तोंडावर विधानसभा डायरी या स्पेशल रिपोर्टच्या माध्यमातून अकोला जिल्ह्यातील मूर्तिजापूर मतदारसंघाचा आढावा घेणार आहोत. भाजपचे हरीश पिंपळे हे मूर्तिजापूर मतदारसंघाचे आमदार आहेत. तरी, त्यांच्याविषयी मतदारांना काय वाटतं? कसा असावा इथला आमदार?, लाडकी बहीण योजनेवर काय म्हणतात लाडक्या बहिणी?, थेट नागरिकांशी संवाद साधणारा हा आढावा पाहूया...

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Vidhansabha Election
Maharashtra Politics
Akola District
Vidhan sabha election 2024

