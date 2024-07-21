व्हिडिओ | Videos

Vidhan Sabha election: भाजपचे अनेक आमदार गॅसवर? उमेदवारी धोक्यात येणार?

विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पुण्यात भाजपचे महाअधिवेशन आयोजित करण्यात आलं. एकीकडे निवडणुकीसाठी ही तयारी सुरु असताना दुसरीकडे पुण्यात मात्र भाजपच्या अनेक आमदारांची उमेदवारी धोक्यात आली आहे.

