Jarandeshwar sugar factory प्रकरण नेमकं काय?

लोकसभा निवडणूका संपताच जरंडेश्वर साखर कारखान्यातील घोटाळ्याप्रकरणाची चौकशी पुन्हा सुरु झाली आहे. लाचलुचपत प्रतिबंध विभाग अर्थात अँटि करप्शन ब्युरोकडून ही चौकशी सुरु करण्यात आली आहे. त्यामुळे जरंडेश्वर साखर कारखान्याचे प्रकरण नेमके काय? जाणून घेऊ व्हिडिओच्या माध्यमातून...

