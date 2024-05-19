देश

काय सांगता! एकाच व्यक्तीने केलं 8 वेळा मतदान; व्हिडिओ शेअर करत विरोधकांनी केलाय दावा

Young man voted eight times: ईव्हीएमबाबत विरोधकांनी वारंवार प्रश्न उपस्थित केले आहेत.
नवी दिल्ली- ईव्हीएमबाबत विरोधकांनी वारंवार प्रश्न उपस्थित केले आहेत. त्यातच समाजवादी पक्षाचे प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव आणि काँग्रेसकडून एक व्हिडिओ शेअर करण्यात आला आहे.व्हिडिओमध्ये एकच तरुण आठवेळा मतदान करत असल्याचा दावा करण्यात आला आहे. हा व्हिडिओ शेअर करत विरोधकांनी निवडणूक आयोगावर निशाणा साधला आहे.

