Baba Ram Rahim Acquitted: बाबा राम रहिमची खून प्रकरणातून सुटका; हायकोर्टाकडून दिलासा पण...

चंदीगड : डेरा सच्चा सौदाचा प्रमुख स्वयंघोषित आध्यात्मिक गुरु बाबा राम रहिम याची २००२ मधील खून प्रकरणातून निर्दोष मुक्तता करण्यात आली आहे. पंजाब आणि हरयाणा हायकोर्टानं हा निकाल दिला आहे. पण असं असलं तरी राम रहिम अद्याप तुरुंगातच राहणार आहे. कारण इतर खटल्यांमध्ये त्याला २० वर्षांची शिक्षा झालेली आहे. (Baba Ram Rahim acquitted in 2002 murder case big relief from Punjab and Haryana High Court)
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.