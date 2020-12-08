  1. Home
  2. Desh
  3. Bharat Bandh Live Updates Farmers Protest In Delhi Bharat Bandh 8th December

Bharat Bandh : सायंकाळी 7 वाजता गृहमंत्री अमित शहांसोबत शेतकऱ्यांची बैठक

सकाळ ऑनलाईन टीम
Tuesday, 8 December 2020

पंजाब, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र, केरळ, आंध्र प्रदेश, छत्तीसगड, तेलंगणा, झारखंड आणि दिल्लीसह 11 राज्य सरकारांनी या बंदला पाठिंबा दिला आहे.

नवी दिल्ली- कृषी कायद्यात करण्यात आलेल्या सुधारणांच्या विरोधात आज (दि.8) सुमारे 50 हून अधिक संघटनांनी भारत बंद पुकारला आहे. पंजाब, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र, केरळ, आंध्र प्रदेश, छत्तीसगड, तेलंगणा, झारखंड आणि दिल्लीसह 11 राज्य सरकारांनी या बंदला पाठिंबा दिला आहे. शेतकऱ्यांनी राजधानी दिल्लीला चोहोबाजूंनी घेरले आहे. सीमेहून 20 किमी मुरथलपर्यंत ट्रॅक्टर-ट्रॉलीच्या रांगा लागल्या असून हजारो शेतकरी दिल्लीच्या दिशेने येत आहेत. कृषी कायदे मागे घेण्यासाठी शेतकऱ्यांनी हा भारत बंद पुकारला आहे. सकाळी 11 ते दुपारी 3 वाजेपर्यंत चक्का जाम केला जाईल.

हेही वाचा- Bharat Bandh: आंदोलक शेतकऱ्यांचं म्हणणं तरी काय? कशासाठी सुरू आहे लढा?

दरम्यान, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालयाने राज्यांना कायदा व सुव्यवस्था अबाधित ठेवण्याचे निर्देश दिले. काँग्रेससह 20 राजकीय पक्षांनी बंदला पाठिंबा दिला. 

Live Updates: 

आज सायंकाळी सात वाजता गृहमंत्री अमित शहा यांच्यासोबत आमची बैठक आहे. आम्ही शिंघू बॉर्डरवर जाऊ आणि तिथून गृहमंत्र्यांच्या भेटीसाठी जाऊ, असं भारतीय किसान युनियनचे प्रवक्ते राकेश तिकाईत यांनी म्हटलं आहे. 

- दिल्लीचे उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदीया हे मुख्यमंत्री निवासासमोर धरणे आंदोलन करत आहेत. शेतकरी आंदोलनाला पाठिंबा दिल्याबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल यांना त्यांच्या घरी नजरकैदेत ठेवण्यात आल्याच दावा आप पक्षाने केला आहे. 

राजस्थान : जयपूरमध्ये भाजप पक्षाच्या ऑफिससमोर भारत बंद आंदोलनादरम्यान काँग्रेस आणि भाजप कार्यकर्त्यांमध्ये वाद झालेला पहायला मिळाला. 

- एवढ्या मोठ्या प्रमाणावर जमलेले शेतकरी हे काय मुर्ख आहेत का? 30 वर्षापूर्वीच्या शेतकऱ्यामध्ये आणि आताच्या शेतकऱ्यामध्ये प्रचंड फरक आहे. आताचे शेतकऱ्यांना खूप खूप माहिती असते, तो माहितीसंपन्न असतो, असं मत काँग्रेसचे नेते आणि मध्य प्रदेशचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री कमल नाथ यांनी व्यक्त केलं आहे. 

- दिल्ली : टिस हजारी जिल्हा न्यायालयासमोर ऑल इंडिया लॉयर्स युनियनद्वारे भारत बंदला समर्थन देण्यात आले आहे. शेतकरी आंदोलनावर सरकारने दाखवलेली प्रतिक्रिया चिंतेचा विषय आहे. मात्र, आम्ही वकील शेतकऱ्यांच्या समर्थनार्थ आहोत. हे कायदे ना शेतकऱ्यांच्या फायद्याचे आहेत ना वकिलांच्या, असं मत वकिलांनी व्यक्त केलं आहे. 

- कर्नाटक : बेंगलुरुमधील टाऊन हॉलसमोर राजकीय पक्षांनी तसेच विविध संघटनांनी भारत बंदचे समर्थन करत शेतकऱ्यांच्या लढ्याला पांठिबा दिला

- कृषी क्षेत्रात काही सुधारणा आवश्यक आहेत, या मुद्याशी मी सहमत आहे. पण आता जे कायदे पारित केले गेले आहेत, त्यांच्यात या सुधारणा दिसून येत नाहीत. सरकारने संसदेचे विशेष अधिवेशन बोलावून या कायद्यांमधील सुधरणांवर चर्चा करायला हवी, असं मत काँग्रेस नेते आणि हरियाणाचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री भुपिंदर सिंग हुडा यांनी मांडलं आहे.

- पाँडेचेरीमध्ये काँग्रेससहीत इतर पक्षांनी मोर्चा काढला. सरकारने केलेल्या शेतकरी कायद्यांचा निषेध करत त्यांनी शेतकऱ्यांच्या समर्थनार्थ भारत बंदला पाठिंबा दिला. यावेळी मुख्यमंत्री व्ही. नारायणस्वामी देखील उपस्थित होते.

- तेलंगणा : तेलंगणा राष्ट्र समितीच्या नेत्या के कविता आणि केटी रामा राव यांनी कामारेड्डी आणि रंगा रेड्डीमध्ये निषेध नोंदवला. यावेळी शेतकऱ्यांच्या समर्थनार्थ अनेक कार्यकर्ते आणि पक्षाचे इतर नेते उपस्थित होते.

- दिल्ली : सरोजीनी नगरमधील दुकानदारांनी आपल्या दंडाला काळ्या फिती लावून शेतकरी आंदोलनाला समर्थन दिलं आहे. शेतकऱ्यांच्या आंदोलनाला पाठिंबा दर्शवण्यासाठी आम्ही हे करत आहोत. सरकार MSP ची साधी मागणी मान्य का करत नाहीये? असा सवालही या दुकानदारांनी केला आहे.

आसाममध्ये पोलिसांनी काही आंदोलकांना ताब्यात घेतलं आहे. ते गुवाहटीमधील जनता भवनसमोर भारत बंद आंदोलनात सहभागी झाले होते. 

-जयपूरमध्ये भाजप-काँग्रेस कार्यकर्त्यांमध्ये राडा

कृषी कायद्याच्या विरोधात सरकारची कोंडी करण्यासाठी शेतकऱ्यांनी आंदोलनाचे हत्यार उपसले आहे. शेतकऱ्यांना पाठिंबा देण्यासाठी आज भारत बंदची हाक देण्यात आली असून देशातील विविध भागात याला संमिश्र प्रतिसाद मिळाताना दिसतोय. दरम्यान राजस्थानमधील जयपूरमध्ये भाजप-काँग्रेस कार्यकर्त्यांमध्ये राडा झाल्याचे समोर आले आहे. दोन्ही पक्षांच्या कार्यकर्त्यांनी एकमेकांच्या दिशेने दगडफेक केल्याचा प्रकारही घडला.   

- दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल यांना दिल्ली पोलिसांनी घरातच नजरकैदेत ठेवले आहे. आपच्या अधिकृत टि्वटर हँडलवरुन याची माहिती देण्यात आली आहे. केजरीवाल हे सोमवारी सिंघू सीमेवर शेतकऱ्यांना भेटण्यास गेले होते.

- तेलंगणाः तेलंगणा परिवहन विभागाच्या कर्मचाऱ्यांचा भारत बंदला पाठिंबा

- महाराष्ट्रः पुणे येथे कृषी उत्पन्न बाजार समितीचा भारत बंदला पाठिंबा. परंतु, व्यवहार सुरळित सुरु.

- बिहारः पाटणा येथे पोलिसांचा कडक बंदोबस्त तैनात करण्यात आला आहे.

- पश्चिम बंगालः डाव्या पक्षांनी कोलकाता येथील जाधपपूर रेल्वे स्थानकावर रेल रोको आंदोलन केले. 

- महाराष्ट्रः बुलडाणा येथे स्वाभिमानी शेतकरी संघटनेने रेल रोको आंदोलन केले.

 

- आंध्र प्रदेशः विजयवाडा येथे शेतकरी संघटना आणि डाव्या पक्षांनी धरणे आंदोलन केले

- ओडिशाः भुवनेश्वर येथे डावी आघाडी आणि कामगार संघटनांनी नव्या कृषी कायद्याविरोधात आंदोलन सुरु केले असून. आंदोलकांनी 'रेल रोको' आंदोलन केले.


स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
Web Title: Bharat bandh live updates farmers protest in delhi bharat bandh 8th December

Tags
पंजाब
राजस्थान
महाराष्ट्र
maharashtra
केरळ
आंध्र प्रदेश
छत्तीसगड
झारखंड
दिल्ली
सरकार
government
संघटना
unions
भारत
भारत बंद
bharat bandh
ट्रॅक्टर
tractor
सकाळ
bharat bandh
bandh
मंत्रालय
आंदोलन
agitation
maharashtra
protest
train
police
farmer
twitter
andhra pradesh
political parties
central government
भुवनेश्वर
odisha
trade
trade unions
bhubaneswar
railway
railway station
टॉपिकस
Topic Tags: 
Rajasthan
Maharashtra News
India
Congress

संबंधित बातम्या


Copyright © 2020 Sakal Media Group – All Rights Reserved
footerlogo