Bihar Election Live Update: सकाळी 9 वाजेपर्यंत 7.69 टक्के मतदान

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
07.57 AM

अखेरच्या टप्प्यात 15 जिल्ह्यातील 78 मतदारसंघात निवडणूक होत आहे. 78 मतदारसंघात एकूण 1204 उमेदवार आपले नशीब आजमावत आहेत. 

पाटणा Bihar Assembly Election 2020- बिहार विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी आज (दि.7) तिसऱ्या आणि अंतिम टप्प्यातील मतदान आहे. अखेरच्या टप्प्यात 15 जिल्ह्यातील 78 मतदारसंघात निवडणूक होत आहे. 78 मतदारसंघात एकूण 1204 उमेदवार आपले नशीब आजमावत आहेत. 

याआधी दुसऱ्या टप्प्यात 3 नोव्हेंबर रोजी 17 जिल्ह्यांतील 94 जागांसाठी 53.51 टक्के मतदान झाले. तसेच पहिल्या टप्प्यात 28 ऑक्टोबर रोजी 16 जिल्ह्यांतील 71 जागांसाठी 53.54 टक्के मतदान झाले. मतमोजणी 10 नोव्हेंबर रोजी होईल.

 

Live Updates:

- ज्येष्ठ नेते शरद यादव यांच्या कन्या तथा काँग्रेसच्या उमेदवार सुभाषिनी राज राव यांनी माधेपुरा येथे मतदान केले.

- सकाळी 9 वाजेपर्यंत 7.69 टक्के मतदान

- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी मतदारांना आवाहन केले 

- सहरसा येथील मतदान केंद्रवरील दृश्य

- तिसऱ्या आणि अखेरच्या टप्प्यातील मतदानास सुरुवात


