Bihar Election Live Update: सकाळी 9 वाजेपर्यंत 7.69 टक्के मतदान

पाटणा Bihar Assembly Election 2020- बिहार विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी आज (दि.7) तिसऱ्या आणि अंतिम टप्प्यातील मतदान आहे. अखेरच्या टप्प्यात 15 जिल्ह्यातील 78 मतदारसंघात निवडणूक होत आहे. 78 मतदारसंघात एकूण 1204 उमेदवार आपले नशीब आजमावत आहेत.

याआधी दुसऱ्या टप्प्यात 3 नोव्हेंबर रोजी 17 जिल्ह्यांतील 94 जागांसाठी 53.51 टक्के मतदान झाले. तसेच पहिल्या टप्प्यात 28 ऑक्टोबर रोजी 16 जिल्ह्यांतील 71 जागांसाठी 53.54 टक्के मतदान झाले. मतमोजणी 10 नोव्हेंबर रोजी होईल.

Live Updates:

- ज्येष्ठ नेते शरद यादव यांच्या कन्या तथा काँग्रेसच्या उमेदवार सुभाषिनी राज राव यांनी माधेपुरा येथे मतदान केले.

Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao casts her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third & final phase of #BiharElection2020. She is the Congress candidate from Bihariganj. pic.twitter.com/eTKt4NcIen — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

- सकाळी 9 वाजेपर्यंत 7.69 टक्के मतदान

7.69% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the third phase of #BiharElections. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

People cast their votes in the third phase of #BiharElections; visuals from a polling station in Muzaffarpur. A voter says, "I want our leader to work for the welfare of the country and society." pic.twitter.com/phBxr0p9PG — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी मतदारांना आवाहन केले

I request all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in large numbers and set a new voting record. However, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain social distancing: PM Narendra Modi #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/R74tzrIu34 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Bihar: Voters cast votes at polling booth number 195 and 196 in Kishanganj in the third and final phase of #BiharPolls. pic.twitter.com/pjBrsVSOnF — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

- सहरसा येथील मतदान केंद्रवरील दृश्य

Bihar: Voting begins for the third and final phase of #Biharpolls; visuals from polling booth no 149 in Saharsa. pic.twitter.com/VQOQ1qlN7g — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

- तिसऱ्या आणि अखेरच्या टप्प्यातील मतदानास सुरुवात