Arvind Kejriwal: "केजरीवालांच्या निवासस्थानी घडलं 'द्रौपदीचं वस्त्रहरण'"; भाजपच्या नेत्याचं वादग्रस्त विधान

#WATCH | Chandigarh: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "... In the last 10 days, you must have seen the modern-day 'Droupadi ka chirharan'. And this happened inside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal which is now called 'Shoshan-mahal'... The party which claimed to have been born… pic.twitter.com/9dlp3MujmA