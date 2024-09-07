देश

Puja Khedkar: UPSC नंतर आता केंद्र सरकारनंही केली पूजा खेडकरची हाकालपट्टी; प्रशासकीय सेवेतून केलं बडतर्फ

युपीएससीला फसवून परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करणाऱ्या ट्रेनी आयएएस अधिकारी पूजा खेडकरबाबत केंद्र सरकारनं मोठा निर्णय घेतला आहे.
Amit Ujagare (अमित उजागरे)
नवी दिल्ली : युपीएससीला फसवून परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करणाऱ्या ट्रेनी आयएएस अधिकारी पूजा खेडकरबाबत केंद्र सरकारनं मोठा निर्णय घेतला आहे. काही दिवसांपूर्वी युपीएससीनं तिची आयएएसपदावरुन हाकालपट्टी केल्यानंतर आता केंद्रानं तिला तात्काळ प्रभावानं प्रशासकीय सेवेतून बरखास्त केलं आहे.

