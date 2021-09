Congress constitutes Screening Committee for forthcoming UP polls - Jitendra Singh to be the chairman, Deepender S Hooda & Varsha Gaikwad members.



Gen Secy in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party's UP chief Ajay Lallu, CLP leader Aradhana Misra Mona to be the ex-officio members. pic.twitter.com/3Ihff6PnLN