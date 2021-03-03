  1. Home
  2. Desh
  3. Corona Update India Report 3 March 2021

Corona Update : देशात 98 जणांचा मृत्यू; राज्यात काल 7,863 कोरोना बाधीत

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
10.35 AM

राज्यातील रुग्ण बरे होण्याचे प्रमाण आता 93.89% झाले आहे.
 

नवी दिल्ली : भारतात काल 14,989 नवे रुग्ण आढळले आहेत. तर गेल्या 24 तासांत 13,123 रुग्णांना डिस्चार्ज दिला गेला असून 98 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. याबाबतची माहिती केंद्रीय आरोग्य मंत्रालयाने दिली आहे.  

  • आजवरचे एकूण रुग्ण: 1,11,39,516
  • एकूण बरे झालेले रुग्ण: 1,08,12,044  
  • एकूण मृत्यू: 1,57,346
  • ऍक्टीव्ह रुग्ण: 1,70,126
  • एकूण लसीकरण: 1,56,20,749

राज्यात काल 7863 कोरोना बाधीत रुग्णांची वाढ झाली आहे. तसेच काल नवीन 6332 कोरोना बाधित रुग्ण बरे झाले आहेत. एकूण 2036790 रुग्ण बरे होऊन दवाखान्यातून घरी पाठविण्यात आले आहेत. राज्यात एकूण 79093 ऍक्टिव्ह रुग्ण आहेत. राज्यातील रुग्ण बरे होण्याचे प्रमाण आता 93.89% झाले आहे.
 


स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
Web Title: Corona Update India Report 3 March 2021

Tags
भारत
आरोग्य
health
मंत्रालय
india
cases
health
death toll
toll
twitter
patients
rajesh tope
टॉपिकस
Topic Tags: 
India
Rajesh Tope

संबंधित बातम्या


Copyright © 2020 Sakal Media Group – All Rights Reserved
footerlogo