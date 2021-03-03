Corona Update : देशात 98 जणांचा मृत्यू; राज्यात काल 7,863 कोरोना बाधीत

नवी दिल्ली : भारतात काल 14,989 नवे रुग्ण आढळले आहेत. तर गेल्या 24 तासांत 13,123 रुग्णांना डिस्चार्ज दिला गेला असून 98 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. याबाबतची माहिती केंद्रीय आरोग्य मंत्रालयाने दिली आहे.

India reports 14,989 new COVID19 cases, 13,123 discharges and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry

Today, newly 7863 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 6332 patients have been cured today. Totally 2036790 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 79093.The patient recovery rate in the state is 93.89%.

— Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) March 2, 2021