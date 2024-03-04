Delhi Budget:'आप'लाही प्रभू रामाचा आधार! दिल्ली सरकारचा आजचा अर्थसंकल्प आहे खास

नवी दिल्ली- दिल्ली सरकार आज आपला दहावा अर्थसंकल्प सादर करणार आहे. मिळालेल्या माहितीनुसार, आम आदमी पक्षाचा हा अर्थसंकल्प रामराज्य थीमवर आधारित असणार आहे. त्यामुळे लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या आधी आप देखील प्रभू रामाची मदत घेतल असल्याची चर्चा सुरु झाली आहे. (Delhi Finance Minister Atishi will present the 10th budget of AAP Ram Rajya to be the theme of govt )
एएनआयने सूत्रांच्या हवाल्याने यासंदर्भातील माहिती दिली आहे. दिल्लीच्या अर्थमंत्री आतिशी या अर्थसंकल्प (Delhi Budget 2024-25) विधिमंडळात सादर करतील. त्यांच्या अर्थसंकल्पात रामराज्याची थीम दिसून येईल. निवडणुका असल्याने अशा प्रकारचा निर्णय घेतला गेला असल्याची चर्चा आहे. अर्थसंकल्पात सर्व वर्गासाठी काहीनाकाही घोषणा होण्याची शक्यता आहे.
