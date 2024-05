Swati Maliwal: स्वाती मालिवाल भाजपच्या षडयंत्राचा भाग; 'आप'कडून घणाघाती आरोप

#WATCH | On AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case, AAP leader & Delhi minister Atishi says, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of 13th… pic.twitter.com/bP9Wcwocqq