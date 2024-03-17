Arvind Kejriwal : CM अरविंद केजरीवालांच्या अडचणीत वाढ? कथित दारू घोटाळा प्रकरणी ईडीकडून नवव्यांदा समन्स

ED Summons to Arvind Kejriwal : दिल्लीतील कथित दारु घोटाळा प्रकरणी दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल यांना ED कडून चौकशीसाठी हजर राहण्यासाठी पुन्हा एकदा समन्स पाठवण्यात आलं आहे. अरविंद केजरीवाल यांना EDने हे नववं समन्स पाठवलं आहे. नवीन समन्सनुसार अरविंद केजरीवाल यांना 21 मार्चला चौकशीला हजर राहण्याचे आदेश देण्यात आले आहेत.
