Himachal Pradesh: काँग्रेसमध्ये पुन्हा भूकंप! माजी मुख्यमंत्र्याच्या मुलाने दिला राजीनामा, सुखी सरकार कोसळणार?

Himachal Pradesh- हिमाचल प्रदेशमध्ये काँग्रेस संकटात सापडली आहे. मंगळवारी झालेल्या राज्यसभा निवडणुकीत क्रॉस वोटिंग झाली होती. काँग्रेसच्या सहा आमदारांनी भाजपच्या उमेदवाराला मतदान केलं होतं. त्यानंतर आता हिमाचल प्रदेशातील काँग्रेस मंत्री विक्रमादित्य सिंह यांनी राजीनामा दिला आहे.
विक्रमादित्य सिंह हे माजी मुख्यमंत्री विरभद्रा सिंह यांचे पुत्र आहेत. हिमाचल प्रदेशमध्ये राज्ससभेची एक जागा आहे. या निवडणुकीत काँग्रेसच्या आमदारांनी क्रॉस वोटिंग करुन भाजपच्या उमेदवाराला जिंकून आणलं आहे. त्यानंतर भाजपने राज्यामध्ये विश्वासदर्शक ठराव आणण्याची मागणी केली आहे.(Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh quit party)
