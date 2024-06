New Crimminal Laws: इंग्रजांचे कायदे इतिहासजमा! १ जुलैपासून लागू होणाऱ्या नव्या काद्यांमध्ये काय काय असणार?

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023!



➡️Relevant Provisions in New Criminal Laws:



💠Under Section 20 of BNS 2023, any crime committed by a child below 7 years of age is not to be considered as an offence



💠Section 27 of the Criminal Procedure Code is deleted in BNSS 2023



💠Section… pic.twitter.com/3huT7dl6dY