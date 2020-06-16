  1. Home
भारतातील परिस्थिती नियंत्रणात; वाचा पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या निवेदनातील महत्त्वाचे मुद्दे 

टीम ई-सकाळ
04.35 PM

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी आज देशातील जनतेसी व्हिडिओच्या माध्यमातून संवाद साधला.

नवी दिल्ली : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी आज देशातील विविध राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी व्हिडिओच्या माध्यमातून संवाद साधला. जगातील इतर देशांच्या तुलनेत भारतातील परिस्थिती नियंत्रणात असल्याचं पंतप्रधान मोदींनी म्हटलंय. व्हिडिओ कॉन्फरन्सिंगमध्ये 21 मुख्यमंत्र्यांचा समावेश होता. 

देशभरातील इतर घडामोडी वाचण्यासाठी येथे क्लिक करा

पंतप्रधान नरेंद मोदी म्हणाले

  • गेल्या काही आठवड्यात हजारो भारतीय उपचारांनंतर घरी परतले 
  • देशात जवळपास सर्व प्रकारची दळणवळण व्यवस्था सुरू झाली आहे
  • इतर जगाच्या तुलनेत भारतात कोविड 19चा फारसा प्रभाव नाही.
  • भारतातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांना रिकव्हरी रेट 50 टक्क्यांपेक्षा जास्त 
  • लॉकडाउन शिथिल केल्याच्या घटनेला दोन आठवडे झाले आहेत.
  • गेल्या दोन आठवड्यांतील अनुभव आपल्याला भविष्यातील नियोजनासाठी उपयुक्त ठरेल.
  • मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी सुचवलेल्या पर्यायांचा विचार करून पुढील नियोजन केले जाईल. 

