भारतातील परिस्थिती नियंत्रणात; वाचा पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या निवेदनातील महत्त्वाचे मुद्दे 

नवी दिल्ली : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी आज देशातील विविध राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी व्हिडिओच्या माध्यमातून संवाद साधला. जगातील इतर देशांच्या तुलनेत भारतातील परिस्थिती नियंत्रणात असल्याचं पंतप्रधान मोदींनी म्हटलंय. व्हिडिओ कॉन्फरन्सिंगमध्ये 21 मुख्यमंत्र्यांचा समावेश होता.

To even think of stepping out without a mask or face cover is not right at present. ‘Do gaj ki doori’, hand-washing & use of sanitisers is of utmost importance. With markets opening&people stepping out, these precautions are even more important: PM Narendra Modi. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/49byyJgllW — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

When India's fight against #COVID19 will be analysed in future, this time will be remembered for how we worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in meeting with CMs of 21 states & UTs via VC pic.twitter.com/OQLdN9YTdU — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in our economy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/lz6Ysf7XRo — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

पंतप्रधान नरेंद मोदी म्हणाले