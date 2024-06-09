देश

India PM oath ceremony 2024 live updates : लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या निकालमध्ये एनडीएला बहुमत मिळालं असून देशामध्ये तिसऱ्यांदा नरेंद्र मोदींचं सरकार येत आहे. रविवारी सायंकाळी ७ वाजून १५ मिनिटांनी शपथविधी सोहळ्याला सुरुवात होणार आहे.
India PM oath ceremony live updates : रक्षा खडसे यांची केंद्रीय मंत्रीपदी लागणार वर्णी? फोन आल्याची माहिती आली समोर

oath ceremony: पियूष गोयल यांना मंत्रिपदाची शपथ घेण्यासाठी फोन

पियूष गोयल यांची केंद्रीय मंत्रीपदी वर्णी लागण्याची शक्यता आहे. पियूष गोयल यांना फोन आल्याची माहिती समोर आली आहे.

oath ceremony live updates :रामदास आठवलेंना मंत्रिपदासाठी फोन आल्याची माहिती 

रामदास आठवले यांची केंद्रीय मंत्रीपदी वर्णी लागण्याची शक्यता आहे. रामदास आठवलेंना फोन आल्याची माहिती समोर आली आहे.

oath ceremony live updates : रक्षा खडसे यांची केंद्रीय मंत्रीपदी लागणार वर्णी? फोन आल्याची माहिती आली समोर

रक्षा खडसे यांची केंद्रीय मंत्रीपदी वर्णी लागण्याची शक्यता आहे. रक्षा खडसेंना फोन आल्याची माहिती समोर आलीआहे.

oath ceremony : बिहारचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री घेणार शपथ

बिहारचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री जितनराम मांझी नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या मंत्रिमंडळात शपथ घेणार आहेत. मांझी हे बिहारमधील हम पक्षाचे प्रमुख आहेत.

PM Narendra Modi : नरेंद्र मोदींच्या तिसऱ्या शपथविधी सोहळ्याची जय्यत तयारी

नरेंद्र मोदी पंतप्रधान म्हणून रविवारी तिसऱ्यांदा शपथ घेणार आहेत. यावेळी भाजपला अपेक्षित यश मिळालं नसलं तरी एनडीएमधल्या घटकपक्षांमुळे भाजप पुन्हा सत्तेवर बसणार आहे. या सोहळ्याची दिल्लीमध्ये जय्यत तयारी सुरु आहे.

