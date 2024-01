Indian Navy Rescues: भारतीय नौदलाने 19 पाकिस्तानी नागरिकांना वाचवलं, हाणून पाडला चाचेगिरीचा प्रयत्न

Indian Naval Ship Sumitra, having thwarted the Piracy attempt on FV Iman, has carried out yet another successful anti-piracy operation off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 Somali Pirates: Indian Navy https://t.co/cqm0RxtQxB pic.twitter.com/NUIV0Cu5iK