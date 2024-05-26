देश

Latest Marathi News Live Update: मुंबई अहमदाबाद महामार्गावर प्रचंड वाहतूक कोंडी

सध्या राज्यासह देशभरात पुण्यातील कल्याणीनगर मध्ये अल्पवयीन मुलाने केलेल्या अपघाताची चर्चा आहे. याचबरोबर रेमाल चक्रीवादळ आज बंगालमध्ये धडकणार आहे.
Latest Marathi News Live Update
Latest Marathi News Live UpdateEsakal

Cyclone Remal: भयंकर रेमाल चक्रवादळ करणार विध्वंस

Latest Marathi News Live Update : सध्या राज्यासह देशभरात पुण्यातील कल्याणीनगर मध्ये अल्पवयीन मुलाने केलेल्या अपघाताची चर्चा आहे. याचबरोबर रेमाल चक्रीवादळ आज बंगालमध्ये धडकणार आहे. त्यामुळे शेजारच्या राज्यांमध्येही मोठा फटका बसण्याची शक्यता आहे. दरम्यान, काल राजकोटमध्ये गेमिंग झोनला लागलेल्या आगीमुळे 28 मृत्यू झाले आहेत. तर दिल्लीतही एका बेबी केअर सेंटरला आग लागली आहे. ज्यामध्ये 6 मुलांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.

यासह देशासह राज्यातील महत्त्वाच्या घडामोडी तसेच वाहतूक कोंडी, राजकीय घडामोडी, क्रीडा, मनोरंजन या सर्व घडामोडींचे अपडेट जाणून घ्या एका क्लिकवर...

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Mumbai Ahmedabad High Way: मुंबई अहमदाबाद महामार्गावर प्रचंड वाहतूक कोंडी

मुंबई अहमदाबाद महामार्गावर प्रचंड वाहतूक कोंडी निर्माण झाली आहे. सकाळी सहापासून 15 ते 20 कि.मी लांबा रांगा लागल्या आहेत.

Bhavesh Bhinde: भावेश भिंडेला आज न्यायलयात हजर करणार 

घाटकोपर दुर्घटनेतील मुख्य आरोपी भावेश भिंडे याला पोलीस आज न्यायलयात हजर करणार.

Brazil Floods: पूर आणि वादळामुळे ब्राझीलमध्ये 166 जणांचा मृत्यू

29 एप्रिलपासून दक्षिण ब्राझीलच्या रिओ ग्रांडे डो सुल राज्यात वादळ आणि पुरामुळे आतापर्यंत 166 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे, असे नागरी संरक्षण संस्थेने म्हटले आहे.

Cyclone Remal: येत्या 6 तसांत पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये 'रेमाल' घालणार धुमाकूळ

हवामान विभागाने दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार रेमाल चक्रीवादळामुळे येत्या सहा तासांत पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये वादळ निर्माण होणार आहे.

Sharad Pawar
Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Uddhav Thackeray
Loksabha Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com