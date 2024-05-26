Latest Marathi News Live Update: मुंबई अहमदाबाद महामार्गावर प्रचंड वाहतूक कोंडी

Latest Marathi News Live Update : सध्या राज्यासह देशभरात पुण्यातील कल्याणीनगर मध्ये अल्पवयीन मुलाने केलेल्या अपघाताची चर्चा आहे. याचबरोबर रेमाल चक्रीवादळ आज बंगालमध्ये धडकणार आहे. त्यामुळे शेजारच्या राज्यांमध्येही मोठा फटका बसण्याची शक्यता आहे. दरम्यान, काल राजकोटमध्ये गेमिंग झोनला लागलेल्या आगीमुळे 28 मृत्यू झाले आहेत. तर दिल्लीतही एका बेबी केअर सेंटरला आग लागली आहे. ज्यामध्ये 6 मुलांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.
मुंबई अहमदाबाद महामार्गावर प्रचंड वाहतूक कोंडी निर्माण झाली आहे. सकाळी सहापासून 15 ते 20 कि.मी लांबा रांगा लागल्या आहेत.
घाटकोपर दुर्घटनेतील मुख्य आरोपी भावेश भिंडे याला पोलीस आज न्यायलयात हजर करणार.
29 एप्रिलपासून दक्षिण ब्राझीलच्या रिओ ग्रांडे डो सुल राज्यात वादळ आणि पुरामुळे आतापर्यंत 166 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे, असे नागरी संरक्षण संस्थेने म्हटले आहे.
The death toll from storms and floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul since April 29 has risen to 166, the Civil Defense agency has said. pic.twitter.com/soCJyVMV5B— IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2024
हवामान विभागाने दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार रेमाल चक्रीवादळामुळे येत्या सहा तासांत पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये वादळ निर्माण होणार आहे.
#WATCH | West Bengal: As per IMD, cyclone 'Remal' to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 6 hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as Severe Cyclonic Storm— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024
(Visuals from Mandarmani Beach) pic.twitter.com/4RX8Z0TDMI