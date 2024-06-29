देश

Maharashtra Breaking News Live Updates: पुण्यात झिकाचा चौथा रुग्ण सापडला

Maharashtra Breaking News Live Updates in Marathi: शुक्रवारी महाराष्ट्राचा अंतरिम बजेट सादर झाला आहे. यावरून आजही प्रतिक्रिया येण्याची शक्यता आहे. राज्याचा मुख्य सचिवांचा आज अतिरिक्त कार्यकाळ संपणार आहे.
Pune Zika Patient Live: पुण्यात झिकाचा चौथा रुग्ण सापडला

पुण्यात झिकाचा प्रादुर्भाव वाढत असल्याचं दिसत आहे. पुण्यातील मुंढवा भागात झिकाचा चौथा रुग्ण आढळून आला आहे. त्यामुळे चिंता वाढली असून प्रशासन सतर्क झालं आहे.

राज्यात अनेक ठिकाणी आज पावसाचा अंदाज व्यक्त करण्यात आला आहे. राज्याचा बजेट सादर झाला असून यावर आजही प्रतिक्रिया येण्याची शक्यता आहे.  विरोधक आणि सत्ताधारी यांच्यामध्ये यावरून आरोप-प्रत्यारोप सुरु आहेत.

