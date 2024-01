PM Modi In Ayodhya: 32 वर्षांपूर्वी आजच्याच दिवशी मोदींनी अयोध्येत....काय झालं होतं या दिवशी?

On this exact day, 32 years ago, @narendramodi arrived at the #AyodhyaRamTemple. He was on a Yatra to spread the message of unity from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the Ekta Yatra.



Amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Narendra Modi vowed to return only when the Ram Temple was built.



The… pic.twitter.com/nbLxkTFN9V