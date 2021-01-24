  1. Home
'जय हिंद' किंवा 'वंदे मातरम' म्हणणं म्हणजे राष्ट्रवाद नाही- व्यंकय्या नायडू

सकाळ न्यूज नेटवर्क
10.01 AM

राष्ट्रवाद म्हणजे केवळ 'जय हिंद' म्हणणे किंवा 'जन गण मन' गाणे किंवा 'वंदे मातरम' म्हणणे नाही.

नवी दिल्ली- राष्ट्रवाद म्हणजे केवळ 'जय हिंद' म्हणणे किंवा 'जन गण मन' गाणे किंवा 'वंदे मातरम' म्हणणे नाही. जय हिंद म्हणजे देशातील प्रत्येक नागरिकाचा जय होणे आणि हे तेव्हाच शक्य आहे, जेव्हा त्यांच्या गरजांची काळजी घेतली जाईल. त्यांना पुरेसे अन्न मिळणे, कपडे मिळणे आणि कोणत्याही भेदभावाला सामोरं जावे न लागणे याला राष्ट्रवाद म्हणता येईल, असं उपराष्ट्रपती व्यंकय्या नायडू म्हणाले आहेत. एएनआयने यासंदर्भातील वृत्त दिलं आहे.  

नेताजींच्या म्हणण्यानुसार स्वातंत्र्य म्हणजे केवळ राजकीय जोखडातून मुक्ती नव्हे, तर संपत्तीचे समान वाटप, जातीभेदाच्या भीती जमीनदोस्त होणे, सामाजिक समानता आणि धार्मिक सहिष्णुता असणे होय. तुम्ही तुमच्या धर्मावर आणि संस्कृतीवर प्रेम करा, पण दुसऱ्यांचा द्वेषही करु नका, असं व्यंकय्या म्हणाले.

फक्त भौगोलिक सीमा म्हणजे देश नाही, तर त्यामध्ये राहणाऱ्या लोकांचे कल्याण महत्त्वाचे आहे, असं नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस म्हणायचे. आपल्याला ऐतिहासिक परंपरा लाभली असून आपल्या संस्कृतीत शेअर आणि केअर महत्त्वाचे आहे. आपल्या पूर्वजांनी आपल्याला 'जग हेच एक कुटुंब' असल्याचे तत्वज्ञान दिले आहे, असंही उपराष्ट्रपती म्हणाले आहेत.  


