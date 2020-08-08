ओडिशाच्या भूकंपानं, ट्विटरवर सुरू केला मजेशीर ट्रेंड #earthquake

भूकंपात कोणत्याही प्रकारच्या जीवितहानीची किंवा प्रापंचिक साहित्याच्या हानीची माहिती मिळालेली नाही.
नवी दिल्ली : ओडिशाच्या उत्तर भागाला आज भूकंपाचा सौम्य धक्का बसला. रिश्टर स्केलवर त्याची तीव्रता 3.8 नोंदवली गेलीय. ओडिशाच्या बेरहमपूर परिसराला हा धक्का बसला असून, या भूकंपात कोणत्याही प्रकारच्या जीवितहानीची किंवा प्रापंचिक साहित्याच्या हानीची माहिती मिळालेली नाही. सकाळी साडे सातच्या सुमारास हा भूकंपाचा सौम्य धक्का बसला आहे. दरम्यान, या भूकंपाच्या धक्क्यानंतर ट्विटरवर एक मजेशीर ट्रेंड सुरू झालाय. त्यात 2020मध्ये देशावर जगावर आणि ओडिशावर ओढवलेल्या नैसर्गिक संकटांचा उल्लेख करण्यात येतोय. आताही संकटं बास, अशी प्रतिक्रियाही अनेकजण व्यक्त करत आहेत.
Corona, Flood, Earthquake, Mudslide, Murder, Rape, Airplane crash....
Now a days people be like
#earthquake pic.twitter.com/kzSKZH8r9t
— VIDHI(@VidhiBhatia7) August 8, 2020
Odias who experience draught,cyclone and floods to #earthquake pic.twitter.com/PcqubePKhx
— S (@shadab___) August 8, 2020
3.8 magnitude Earthquake hits northern part of odisha
Le Odisha people after survived from flood, cyclone, draught,corona
#earthquake pic.twitter.com/8knlWdRc4M
— Dev (@TrulyDev) August 8, 2020
Covid19
Assam floods
Kerala Air India accident
And now #earthquake in Odisha
Indians to calamities: pic.twitter.com/riwSNtmBkP
— SAI (@saidarshan) August 8, 2020
#earthquake first earthquake, then Assam flood, then Mumbai flood , and now this
Mother nature like- pic.twitter.com/UtO9D3jNlV
— sovan ghosh (@mysovan) August 8, 2020
In this Covid 19 pandemic, #earthquake is working behind the scenes Pensive face pic.twitter.com/SWskdWEFsy
— Divyanshu Baranwal (@divbaranwaaal) August 8, 2020