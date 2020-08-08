  1. Home
ओडिशाच्या भूकंपानं, ट्विटरवर सुरू केला मजेशीर ट्रेंड #earthquake

11.52 AM

भूकंपात कोणत्याही प्रकारच्या जीवितहानीची किंवा प्रापंचिक साहित्याच्या हानीची माहिती मिळालेली नाही.

नवी दिल्ली : ओडिशाच्या उत्तर भागाला आज भूकंपाचा सौम्य धक्का बसला. रिश्टर स्केलवर त्याची तीव्रता 3.8 नोंदवली गेलीय. ओडिशाच्या बेरहमपूर परिसराला हा धक्का बसला असून, या भूकंपात कोणत्याही प्रकारच्या जीवितहानीची किंवा प्रापंचिक साहित्याच्या हानीची माहिती मिळालेली नाही. सकाळी साडे सातच्या सुमारास हा भूकंपाचा सौम्य धक्का बसला आहे. दरम्यान, या भूकंपाच्या धक्क्यानंतर ट्विटरवर एक मजेशीर ट्रेंड सुरू झालाय. त्यात 2020मध्ये देशावर जगावर आणि ओडिशावर ओढवलेल्या नैसर्गिक संकटांचा उल्लेख करण्यात येतोय. आताही  संकटं बास, अशी प्रतिक्रियाही अनेकजण व्यक्त करत आहेत. 
 


