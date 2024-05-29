Latest Marathi News Live Update : भारतीय आर्म रेसलर टीमने सुवर्णपदकासह सात पदके जिंकली

देश

Latest Marathi News 2024: देश-विदेश आणि राज्यभरातील महत्त्वाच्या घडामोडी तुम्हाला याठिकाणी वाचायला मिळतील.
Loksabha Election: लोकसभेच्या प्रचार तोफा आज थंडावणार

Latest Marathi News Live Update : पुण्यातील कल्याणीनगर मध्ये अल्पवयीन मुलाने केलेल्या अपघात प्रकरणामध्ये रोज नवे खुलासे होत आहेत.

लोकसभा निवडणुका आता शेवटाकडे आल्या आहेत. यामध्ये 1 मे रोजी सातव्या टप्प्यातील जागांवर मतदान होणार असल्याने प्रचाराला जोर चढला आहे. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्यासह काँग्रेस नेते राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, तेजस्वी यादव आणि आप नेते अरविंद केजरीवाल यांच्या प्रचारसभा होणार आहेत.

यासह देशासह राज्यातील महत्त्वाच्या घडामोडी तसेच वाहतूक कोंडी, राजकीय घडामोडी, क्रीडा, मनोरंजन या सर्व घडामोडींचे अपडेट जाणून घ्या एका क्लिकवर..

Indian Werstlers: भारतीय आर्म रेसलर टीमने सुवर्णपदकासह सात पदके जिंकली

उझबेकिस्तानातील ताश्कंद येथे झालेल्या आशियाई चॅम्पियनशिप 2024 मध्ये भारतीय आर्म रेसलर टीमने एक सुवर्ण आणि सहा कांस्यांसह सात पदके जिंकली.

Loksabha Election 6th Phase: लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या सहाव्या टप्प्यात महिला मतदारांची बाजी

25 जून रोजी पार पडलेल्या लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या सहाव्या टप्प्यात मतदान केलेल्या पुरुष मतदारांपेक्षा महिला मतदारांची संख्या 3 टक्क्यांनी अधिक असल्याचे निवडणूक आयोगाच्या आकडेवारीवरुन समोर आले आहे.

Election Commision: केंद्रीय निवडणूक आयोगाकडून आयपीएस अधिकाऱ्याचे निलंबन

केंद्रीय निवडणूक आयोगाने ओडिशाचे मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक यांचे विशेष सचिव असलेले आयपीएस अधिकारी डी.एस कुटे यांचे निलंबन केले आहे. कुटे यांच्यावर त्यांनी राज्यातील लोकसभा आणि विधानसभा निवडणुका एकाच वेळी घेण्यावर थेट अवाजवी प्रभाव टाकल्याचा आरोप आहे.

NIA: बांगलादेशी नागरिक आणि रोहिंग्यांच्या तस्करी प्रकरणी मुख्य सूत्रधाराला अटक

राष्ट्रीय तपास संस्थेने (NIA) देशाच्या उत्तर-पूर्व सीमेवरून बांगलादेशी नागरिक आणि रोहिंग्यांच्या तस्करी प्रकरणी मुख्य सूत्रधाराला अटक केली. एनआयएने दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार, जलील मिया, जो त्रिपुराचा रहिवासी आहे, त्याला अटक करण्यात आली आहे.

Loksabha Election: लोकसभेच्या प्रचार तोफा आज थंडावणार

