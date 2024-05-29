Latest Marathi News Live Update : भारतीय आर्म रेसलर टीमने सुवर्णपदकासह सात पदके जिंकली

Latest Marathi News Live Update : पुण्यातील कल्याणीनगर मध्ये अल्पवयीन मुलाने केलेल्या अपघात प्रकरणामध्ये रोज नवे खुलासे होत आहेत.
लोकसभा निवडणुका आता शेवटाकडे आल्या आहेत. यामध्ये 1 मे रोजी सातव्या टप्प्यातील जागांवर मतदान होणार असल्याने प्रचाराला जोर चढला आहे. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्यासह काँग्रेस नेते राहुल गांधी, अखिलेश यादव, तेजस्वी यादव आणि आप नेते अरविंद केजरीवाल यांच्या प्रचारसभा होणार आहेत.
यासह देशासह राज्यातील महत्त्वाच्या घडामोडी तसेच वाहतूक कोंडी, राजकीय घडामोडी, क्रीडा, मनोरंजन या सर्व घडामोडींचे अपडेट जाणून घ्या एका क्लिकवर..
उझबेकिस्तानातील ताश्कंद येथे झालेल्या आशियाई चॅम्पियनशिप 2024 मध्ये भारतीय आर्म रेसलर टीमने एक सुवर्ण आणि सहा कांस्यांसह सात पदके जिंकली.
Indian Arm Wrestlers contingent wins seven medals including one gold and six bronze at Asian Championship 2024 in Tashkent, #Uzbekistan.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 29, 2024
25 जून रोजी पार पडलेल्या लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या सहाव्या टप्प्यात मतदान केलेल्या पुरुष मतदारांपेक्षा महिला मतदारांची संख्या 3 टक्क्यांनी अधिक असल्याचे निवडणूक आयोगाच्या आकडेवारीवरुन समोर आले आहे.
Women voters outnumber men by 3% in the sixth phase of #LokSabhaelections.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 29, 2024
This was disclosed by Election Commission (#ECI) yesterday.
Poll panel released the absolute number of voters who voted in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls which was held on Saturday.… pic.twitter.com/xf5D6pcd3H
केंद्रीय निवडणूक आयोगाने ओडिशाचे मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक यांचे विशेष सचिव असलेले आयपीएस अधिकारी डी.एस कुटे यांचे निलंबन केले आहे. कुटे यांच्यावर त्यांनी राज्यातील लोकसभा आणि विधानसभा निवडणुका एकाच वेळी घेण्यावर थेट अवाजवी प्रभाव टाकल्याचा आरोप आहे.
Election Commission of India (#ECI) suspends senior IPS officer DS Kutey who was working as special secretary to #Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 29, 2024
Senior IPS officer has been charged with directly exerting undue influence on the conduct of simultaneous Lok Sabha and…
राष्ट्रीय तपास संस्थेने (NIA) देशाच्या उत्तर-पूर्व सीमेवरून बांगलादेशी नागरिक आणि रोहिंग्यांच्या तस्करी प्रकरणी मुख्य सूत्रधाराला अटक केली. एनआयएने दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार, जलील मिया, जो त्रिपुराचा रहिवासी आहे, त्याला अटक करण्यात आली आहे.
National Investigation Agency (#NIA) arrests key conspirator in connection with the trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas through the north-eastern borders of the country.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 29, 2024
According to the NIA, Jalil Miah, who is a resident of Tripura has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/DKuiUBGt7z