Wakeel Hassan: बोगदा दुर्घटनेत रॅट मायनर म्हणून मजुरांचे वाचवले प्राण अन् आज प्रशासनानं केलं बेघर

#WATCH | Wakeel Hassan, one of the rat miners whose house has been razed, says, " I feel very bad... I don't understand why this is happening to me...we did such good work but in return, my own house has been razed. Where will I take my children...it is very difficult to earn a… https://t.co/3iXLbv1d93 pic.twitter.com/QWVMIfRpgn