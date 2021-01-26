Republic Day LIVE: खुल्या आकाशात राफेलने दाखवली ताकद, भीष्म, ब्राह्मोस, पिनाकाने वेधले लक्ष

नवी दिल्लीः भारत आज आपला 72 वा प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा करत आहे. परंतु, कोरोना विषाणूच्या प्रादुर्भावामुळे यंदाचा प्रजासत्ताक दिवस खूप वेगळा असेल. यावेळी कार्यक्रमांची संख्याही कमी ठेवण्यात आली आहे. प्रजासत्ताक दिनानिमित्त आयोजित संचलनही यावेळी मर्यादित स्वरुपात असेल. यावेळी या कार्यक्रमासाठी प्रमुख पाहुणेही नाहीत. संचलन पाहण्यासाठी कमी लोकांना निमंत्रित करण्यात आले आहे. यावेळी 15 वर्षांपेक्षा कमी वयाच्या मुलांना संचलन पाहण्यासाठी परवानगी दिलेली नाही. यावेळचे खास वैशिष्ट्य म्हणजे यंदा वायूदलाचे राफेल विमान संचलनादरम्यान उड्डाण करणार आहे. त्याचबरोबर भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्धाला 50 वर्षे पूर्ण झाल्यानिमित्त बांगलादेशाचे तिन्ही सैन्यदले संचलनात सामील होणार आहेत.

Live Updates:

- सुखोई-30 एमकेआय यांनी आकाशात त्रिशूल रेखाटले. या विमानांचे नेतृत्त्व ग्रूप कॅप्टन ए के मिश्रा यांनी केले.

The ‘Trinetra’ formation comprising of three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a ‘Trishul in the Sky’. The formation is led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/82BwnSt8Xv — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- राफेल विमानाने अवकाशात आपली ताकद जगाला दाखवून दिली. यावेळी मिग-29 विमानानेही कसरती केल्या.

One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h. The formation is led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UCCcQMy0gR — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- केंद्र सरकारच्या बायोटेक्नॉलॉजी विभागाने आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान-कोव्हिड यावर चित्ररथ सार केला.

Delhi: With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of #COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/xBqTeXIVxq — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- उत्तर प्रदेशने अयोध्यावर आधारित चित्ररथ सादर केला.

Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir. The forepart of the middle tableau shows Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/FCnNOv7Z4n — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- लडाखने त्यांच्या संस्कृतीचे दर्शन राजपथावर उपस्थितांना घडवले. केंद्रशासित प्रदेशाच्या पथकाचा पहिल्यांदाच संचलनात सहभाग आहे.

The display of cultural tableaux begins at #RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT. It shows Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music. pic.twitter.com/jdBN8KFlE4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- बॉर्डर सिक्युरिटी फोर्सचे उंटाचे पथकही सहभागी झाले. याचे नेतृत्त्व डेप्यूटी कमांडंट घनश्याम सिंग यांनी केले.

The Camel contingent of the Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh, at Rajpath on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/cHIXYi6D2w — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- भारतीय नौदलाने स्वर्णिम विजय वर्ष यावर सादरीकरण केले.

Delhi: Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at #RepublicDay parade. The trailer of tableau showcases Navy’s principal combatant in 1971 war, INS Vikrant conducting flying operations with Sea Hawk and Alize aircrafts. pic.twitter.com/oEaMUTLKFU — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

-फ्लाइट लेफ्टनंट भावना कांत भारताच्या पहिल्या तीन लढाऊ विमानाच्या पायलट पैकी एक आहे. भारतीय हवाईदलाच्या संचलन पथकात त्यांचा समावेश आहे.

#RepublicDay: Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/60JSBMVtvZ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

-कॅप्टन प्रीती चौधरी यांनी 140 एअर डिफेन्स रेजिमेंट सचिक वेपनचे नेतृत्त्व केले.

Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at #RepublicDay parade 2021. Schilka Weapon system is equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers. pic.twitter.com/2FKa38lXA8 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- प्रजासत्ताक दिनानिमित्त आयोजित संचलनाचे नेतृत्त्व लेफ्टनंट जनरल विजयकुमार मिश्रा हे करत आहेत.

Delhi: Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, leads this year's #RepublicDay parade, as the Parade Commander. pic.twitter.com/zmdY9XnisQ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- ध्वजारोहणावेळी 21 तोफांनी सलामी देण्यात आली.

Delhi: 21 Gun Salute presented by Ceremonial Battery of 223 Field Regiment following the unfurling of the national flag. The 21 Gun Salute is also presented during Independence Day and visits of foreign Heads of State. https://t.co/QKVGyhGBy1 pic.twitter.com/C55p7Ej6KE — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांच्या उपस्थितीत ध्वजारोहण करण्यात आले.

Delhi: The Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, on 72nd #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/h4FjOzRI2B — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- राजपथ येथे राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांचे आगमन झाले. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी त्यांचे स्वागत केले.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Rajpath for the #RepublicDay parade and celebrations. pic.twitter.com/1Jt4TZpV03 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी जामनगर येथील विशेष पगडी परिधान केली. जामनगर येथील राज घराण्याने मोदी यांना ही पगडी भेट दिली आहे.

Prime Minister Modi is wearing a special 'Paghdi' from Jamnagar, today. The first such 'Paghdi' was gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/7wRITqsC52 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

- ध्वजारोहणापूर्वी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी हुतात्मा स्मारकाला भेट दिली.