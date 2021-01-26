  1. Home
  2. Desh
  3. Republic Days 2021 Republic Day Parade Live Udates

Republic Day LIVE: खुल्या आकाशात राफेलने दाखवली ताकद, भीष्म, ब्राह्मोस, पिनाकाने वेधले लक्ष

सकाळ ऑनलाइन टीम
10.44 AM

भारत आज आपला 72 वा प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा करत आहे. परंतु, कोरोना विषाणूच्या प्रादुर्भावामुळे यंदाचा प्रजासत्ताक दिवस खूप वेगळा असेल. यावेळी कार्यक्रमांची संख्याही कमी ठेवण्यात आली आहे.

नवी दिल्लीः भारत आज आपला 72 वा प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा करत आहे. परंतु, कोरोना विषाणूच्या प्रादुर्भावामुळे यंदाचा प्रजासत्ताक दिवस खूप वेगळा असेल. यावेळी कार्यक्रमांची संख्याही कमी ठेवण्यात आली आहे. प्रजासत्ताक दिनानिमित्त आयोजित संचलनही यावेळी मर्यादित स्वरुपात असेल. यावेळी या कार्यक्रमासाठी प्रमुख पाहुणेही नाहीत. संचलन पाहण्यासाठी कमी लोकांना निमंत्रित करण्यात आले आहे. यावेळी 15 वर्षांपेक्षा कमी वयाच्या मुलांना संचलन पाहण्यासाठी परवानगी दिलेली नाही. यावेळचे खास वैशिष्ट्य म्हणजे यंदा वायूदलाचे राफेल विमान संचलनादरम्यान उड्डाण करणार आहे. त्याचबरोबर भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्धाला 50 वर्षे पूर्ण झाल्यानिमित्त बांगलादेशाचे तिन्ही सैन्यदले संचलनात सामील होणार आहेत. 

Live Updates: 

- सुखोई-30 एमकेआय यांनी आकाशात त्रिशूल रेखाटले. या विमानांचे नेतृत्त्व ग्रूप कॅप्टन ए के मिश्रा यांनी केले.

- राफेल विमानाने अवकाशात आपली ताकद जगाला दाखवून दिली. यावेळी मिग-29 विमानानेही कसरती केल्या.

- केंद्र सरकारच्या बायोटेक्नॉलॉजी विभागाने आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान-कोव्हिड यावर चित्ररथ सार केला.

- उत्तर प्रदेशने अयोध्यावर आधारित चित्ररथ सादर केला.

- लडाखने त्यांच्या संस्कृतीचे दर्शन राजपथावर उपस्थितांना घडवले. केंद्रशासित प्रदेशाच्या पथकाचा पहिल्यांदाच संचलनात सहभाग आहे.

- बॉर्डर सिक्युरिटी फोर्सचे उंटाचे पथकही सहभागी झाले. याचे नेतृत्त्व डेप्यूटी कमांडंट घनश्याम सिंग यांनी केले.

- भारतीय नौदलाने स्वर्णिम विजय वर्ष यावर सादरीकरण केले.

-फ्लाइट लेफ्टनंट भावना कांत भारताच्या पहिल्या तीन लढाऊ विमानाच्या पायलट पैकी एक आहे. भारतीय हवाईदलाच्या संचलन पथकात त्यांचा समावेश आहे.

-कॅप्टन प्रीती चौधरी यांनी 140 एअर डिफेन्स रेजिमेंट सचिक वेपनचे नेतृत्त्व केले.

- प्रजासत्ताक दिनानिमित्त आयोजित संचलनाचे नेतृत्त्व लेफ्टनंट जनरल विजयकुमार मिश्रा हे करत आहेत.

- ध्वजारोहणावेळी 21 तोफांनी सलामी देण्यात आली.

- राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांच्या उपस्थितीत ध्वजारोहण करण्यात आले.

- राजपथ येथे राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांचे आगमन झाले. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी त्यांचे स्वागत केले.

- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी जामनगर येथील विशेष पगडी परिधान केली. जामनगर येथील राज घराण्याने मोदी यांना ही पगडी भेट दिली आहे.

- ध्वजारोहणापूर्वी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी हुतात्मा स्मारकाला भेट दिली.


स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
Web Title: Republic days 2021 republic day parade live udates

Tags
भारत
प्रजासत्ताक दिन
republic day
वर्षा
varsha
पाकिस्तान
बांगलादेश
विजयकुमार
delhi
twitter
national flag
independence day
राष्ट्रपती
रामनाथ कोविंद
president
ram nath kovind
prime minister
narendra modi
नरेंद्र मोदी
narendra modi
gujarat
book
war
national war memorial
war memorial
memorial
india
india gate
defence
defence minister
chief of defence staff
army
navy
टॉपिकस
Topic Tags: 
India
Republic Day
Narendra Modi

संबंधित बातम्या


Copyright © 2020 Sakal Media Group – All Rights Reserved
footerlogo