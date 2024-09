Tirupati Laddu Controversy: "सर्वकाही शुद्ध झालंय, आता काळजी नाही"; लाडूच्या वादावर पार पडलं 'शांती होम हवन'

#WATCH | One of the head priests of the temple, Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu says, "Very unfortunate to share that for the past 4-5 days, there are so many news reports spreading all over the world that the prasadam of Balaji which was prepared by using ghee, contains animal… https://t.co/t8yDofR5j7 pic.twitter.com/Uh0KaVHvdy