यही सुनने के लिए जम्मू-काश्मीर 70 साल रुका था!

वृत्तसंस्था
09.06 AM

- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींच्या भाषणानंतर ट्विटरवर मोंदीचे चहुबाजूने कौतुक
- काश्मिरमधील तरुणांना मोंदीच्या रुपाने नवा आशेचा किरण
-  पाकिस्तानवर जोरदार टीका
- 'आता आम्हाला बदललेलाच काश्मीर पाहायचा आहे,' अशी भावना

नवी दिल्ली : काश्मिरमधील परिस्थिती हळूहळू सुधारेल. येथील परिस्थिती सुधारल्यानंतर जम्मू काश्मीर केंद्रशासित प्रदेश राहणार नाही. काश्मीर पुन्हा एक राज्य होईल. काश्मिरमधील नागरिकांना माझ्याकडून ईदच्या शुभेच्छा, असे म्हणत पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींनी देशाला उद्देशून भाषण केले. 

मोंदीच्या भाषणाचे देशभरातून कौतुक करण्यात आले. कलम 370 हटविण्याचा निर्णय घेतल्यानंतर आता काश्मिरमध्ये शांती आणि न्याय पसरेल असे देशातील नागरिकांचे म्हणणे आहे. ''मन में है विश्वास, पुरा है विश्वास'' असे म्हणत लोकांनी सोशल मीडियावर मोदींना पाठींबा दिला आहे तर पाकिस्तान आणि पाकचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांची खिल्ली उडविला आहे. 


