यही सुनने के लिए जम्मू-काश्मीर 70 साल रुका था!
- पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींच्या भाषणानंतर ट्विटरवर मोंदीचे चहुबाजूने कौतुक
- काश्मिरमधील तरुणांना मोंदीच्या रुपाने नवा आशेचा किरण
- पाकिस्तानवर जोरदार टीका
- 'आता आम्हाला बदललेलाच काश्मीर पाहायचा आहे,' अशी भावना
नवी दिल्ली : काश्मिरमधील परिस्थिती हळूहळू सुधारेल. येथील परिस्थिती सुधारल्यानंतर जम्मू काश्मीर केंद्रशासित प्रदेश राहणार नाही. काश्मीर पुन्हा एक राज्य होईल. काश्मिरमधील नागरिकांना माझ्याकडून ईदच्या शुभेच्छा, असे म्हणत पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींनी देशाला उद्देशून भाषण केले.
मोंदीच्या भाषणाचे देशभरातून कौतुक करण्यात आले. कलम 370 हटविण्याचा निर्णय घेतल्यानंतर आता काश्मिरमध्ये शांती आणि न्याय पसरेल असे देशातील नागरिकांचे म्हणणे आहे. ''मन में है विश्वास, पुरा है विश्वास'' असे म्हणत लोकांनी सोशल मीडियावर मोदींना पाठींबा दिला आहे तर पाकिस्तान आणि पाकचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांची खिल्ली उडविला आहे.
a speech from the heart
a speech with healing touch
a speech not blamimg but owning up
a speech with a vision & a plan
a speech creating hopes & dreams
Jammu, Kashmir & Laddakh has waited for this for 70 long years
Thanks @narendramodi Ji#ModiNationalAddress
— Sandesh Bishnoi (@SandeshBishnoi4) August 9, 2019
#ModiNationalAddress Decision on Kashmir was long pending. Many thought I would be difficult one, but it looks to be a smooth sailing.
Next big change is freeing our education system from British influence. Let first step be getting rid of PT. #NoPTYesYoga @HRDMinistry
— Anurag Arora (@jgdanurag) August 9, 2019
My takeaways from #ModiNationalAddress:
* Abdullah, Mufti, Hurriyat’s days over.
* New leadership in Kashmir being nurtured ground up.
* PM won’t let anything come in way of his K solution legacy.
* Big devp push in K and Ladakh.
My hunch:
India will keep Pak busy in its home.
— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 8, 2019
Just watched PM's address. I am a big fan of his oratory and political skill. All the answers were there in his speech with all the passion, humility and logic. #ModiNationalAddress
— The Opinionated (@ToooOpinionated) August 8, 2019
After hearing #ModiNationalAddress opposition n Pakistan thinking pic.twitter.com/H6rEz4M17V
— Gaurav Waghela (@GauravWaghela09) August 8, 2019
#ModiKashmirSpeech #ModiNationalAddress
Listening to our PM s speech ... . May his every word come true for the people of J&K . ......
salute his vision and intention...!!! @narendramodi
— Balaji Patil (@BDPatil5) August 9, 2019
#ModiNationalAddress #KashmirWithModi
My #cartoon for @mid_day pic.twitter.com/QU8p8Uiijx
— MANJUL (@MANJULtoons) August 9, 2019
This lovely scenes from #kashmir #ModiNationalAddress pic.twitter.com/4TsJXzURPe
— chetan singh (@chetansingh099) August 8, 2019
Imran Khan while Modi's address :
"Itna kuch to kr dia humne, Modi itna sa to bol hmare bare me"
pic.twitter.com/zNUUFw25Kz
— Mohit (@JIILCK85) August 8, 2019
#ModiNationalAddress after watching the speech of modiji, every misguided youth of J&k pic.twitter.com/jRYwaYsCMo
— Mayank Mishra (@Mayankm50747826) August 8, 2019
Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh people watching PM Modi's speech on Kashmir and Ladakh.
#ModiNationalAddress pic.twitter.com/fAGS6xR7Un
— मिस्टर इंजीनियर (@Mr_Engineer000) August 8, 2019
When PM Narendra Modi Addressing Nation.#ModiNationalAddress pic.twitter.com/rJCI5nwPhy
— @Miken (@mikenprajapati) August 8, 2019
Modiji to Amit Shah right now :#ModiNationalAddress pic.twitter.com/SlVL4jLB9j
— Prabhat Sharma (@Prashaforever) August 8, 2019
After hearing #ModiNationalAddress, misguided youth of Jammu and Kashmir to Modi pic.twitter.com/7JJ29s0qJr
— Sandeep Kakadiya (@stkakadiya) August 8, 2019
