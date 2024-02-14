देश

Vibhakar Shstri: भारताचे दुसरे पंतप्रधान लाल बहादूर शात्री यांच्या नातवाचा काँग्रेसला रामराम

काँग्रेसमधून नुकतेच अशोक चव्हाण या ज्येष्ठ नेत्यानं पक्ष सोडून भाजपत प्रवेश केला आहे.
नवी दिल्ली : भारताचे दुसरे पंतप्रधान लाल बहादूर शास्त्री यांच्या नातवानं आपल्या काँग्रेसच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा दिला आहे. काँग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खर्गे यांना टॅग करत त्यांनी ट्विटद्वारे आपण राजीनामा देत असल्याचं जाहीर केलं. पण यापुढे काय करणार? किंवा दुसऱ्या कुठल्या पक्षात जाणार का? याबाबत त्यांनी भाष्य केलेलं नाही. (Vibhakar Shastri grandson of India second PM Lal Bahadur Shastri resign from congress)

