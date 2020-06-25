इंग्रजी शिका : Past in the Past

Many times, in our life, we plan something and something else happens. Many times, we don’t reach palaces in time. We miss trains. We miss bus. We even miss the beginning of the movie. There are some situations given below. Study the example. And try to complete the sentences as per the situations. For better understanding, observe the picture. You will understand the situation easily.

Now there are some sentences given below. They are either beginning or ending. You have to choose correct half part of it from the box given below.

Complete the following sentences.

When Mr. Sinha arrived at the airport, he came to know that the plane had left

When the teacher entered the class, …………………………..........

Bheem’s mother brought him some laddus but ………..............

By the time Mr. Patil reached home, …………………………

……………………………………………. , before she visited Kashmir.

Before Aurangzeb realized anything, ……………………………………

Until they reached the party, ………………………………………………

When the visitors went to visit the patient in the hospital, …..

Raj returned to his home because ....……………………………………

Before she began cooking dinner, ……………………………………….

You have definitely noticed something very important. In each sentence, there are two actions. Both the actions had happened in the past. One of them happened before the other. And so we need to use had with that action. For ex. In the first sentence, there are two actions- arrived and left. What happened first? Yes, the plane left before he arrived so we have used had left.

Now use the same pattern and write at least ten sentences.