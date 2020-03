संधी नोकरीच्या : प्लेसमेंटसाठी ॲप्टिट्यूडची तयारी

ॲप्टिट्यूडच्या परीक्षेचे टॉपिक

QUANTITATIVE

Logical Reasoning

Simple and compound interest

Time and work

Calender and clock

Mensuration

Pipes and cisterns

Time, speed and distance

Ratio proportion

Number systems

Probability

Ages & Averages

Boats and streams

Percentages

Profit and loss

Permutations and Combination

REASONING

Paragraph Based Puzzles

Bar, Pie and Line chart Data Interpretations

Coding Decoding

Data Sufficiency

Seating Arrangement

Number Series

Syllogism

VERBAL

Verbal Ability

Vocabulary Based Questions

Reading Comprehension paragraphs

Antonyms and Synonyms

Jumbled Paragraphs Questions

Fill in the blanks Questions