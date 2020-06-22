How to prepare for the Chemistry Subject

Chemistry is a very vast applied subject. It is a part of everything in our lives. From academic year 2019-2020 syllabus was revised and newly designed for class XI and XII. It is based on self-learning that is constructivism.

New concept is explained based on previous knowledge through a dialog box “can you recall?” Students are encouraged to collect extra information through a dialog box called “Internet my friend”

They are motivated by additional information to get a deeper understanding of the subject through the box “Do you know?”, “Remember?” Many activities are introduced in each chapter to develop interest in the subject.

Boxes like “Use your brain power”, “Can you tell?”, “Can you think?” to develop the thought process of students. QR code is introduced for gaining additional information.

The textbook has a compilation of chapters from three major branches of chemistry: physical chemistry, inorganic chemistry and organic chemistry that covers all the necessary areas to equip the students with the knowledge to appear not only for class XII board examination but also several other competitive examinations. Problems with solutions are provided in the textbook as well. The text includes introductory unit on green chemistry and nano-chemistry, which are the upcoming applied branches of chemistry. The textbook is very useful with a fun approach for self-study and revision. Start reading the book as soon as possible and discuss unanswered doubts with your teacher.

What is Secretarial Practice? Know more Here

HOW TO PREPARE FOR THE SUBJECT:

Thorough reading of the textbook is a must. Underline the important points with a marker.Make charts of important formulae, re-agents, name reactions etc and read it every day. Keep practice of solving numericals and writing reactions in organic chemistry. To understand basic concepts in various units with solving of the MCQs based on the respective unit.

Try to understand the relationship between electronic configuration and periodic props which help you to understand and answer any type of question on it.

- ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी डाऊनलोड करा ई-सकाळचे ऍप

- पुण्याच्या बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी येथे ► क्लिक करा

Practice writing of derivations of different formulae, drawing diagrams, etcTry to solve all the questions asked in board examinations of previous years of each topic which helps you cover the entire syllabus.

Definitions, laws need textual language, so make sure to learn them accordingly.

Once the whole syllabus has been covered, study it question-wise for a better understanding. For example : All definitions, all derivations, diagrams, etc.

- Anjali Ruikar and Neha Pandit

