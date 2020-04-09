My Routine during Lockdown

स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
सध्या फक्त भारतीयच नाही, तर संपूर्ण मानवजात एका भीषण संकटाचा सामना करत आहे. एक महिन्यापूर्वी फारच कमी लोकांना माहीत असलेल्या कोरोना नावाच्या विषाणूबद्दल आज कोणाला माहीत नसल्यास नवलच म्हणावे लागेल. सध्याच्या सक्तीच्या सुटीमध्ये आपण अनेक गोष्टी करू शकतो. काही सर्जनशील लोक वेळेचा सदुपयोग करत आहेत. अशाच एका सर्जनशील व्यक्तीची दिनचर्या आपण पाहू या आणि ती सुद्धा त्यांच्याच शब्दांत...
Hello everybody,
- First of all, I appreciate all of you for staying at home and taking care of yourselves.
- Let me share with you my own routine that I am following these days.
- I strongly believe in “Early to bed, Early to rise.” So, I start my day quite early.
- I wake up at 5.45 am and get ready by 6.15 am. I watch news.
- Then I exercise for 90 minutes. I work out with my family members.
- Then I do Zumba. I perform 12 Suryanamskars. I meditate for some time.
- Playing Tennis is my passion. Though I can’t go to tennis court these days, I practice it at home. I do some shadow drills.
- After such variety of exercise, I eat nutritional breakfast that includes fruits and milk.
- After breakfast, I work in my garden almost for one hour. I weed flower beds. I water the plants. I love gardening a lot.
- I wash my hands carefully and frequently. I wash hands for more than 20 seconds.
- I call my friends on phone or chat with them using social media.
- I read books. I like to read motivational books. After lunch, I play cards or carrom with my family members. We maintain social distancing at home as well. We remind each other about washing hands before and after every activity.
- In the evening, I take walk for 1 hour on the terrace. I listen to music while walking.
- At 7, I watch news again. I do some office work. I enjoy dinner with my family. We chat together after dinner.
- At the end of the day, I thank God for the beautiful day.
- Eventually, I pray God and seek health and peace for self and all.
- I sleep at 10.45 pm.
Web Title:
My Routine during Lockdown