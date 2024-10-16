Maharashtra Assembly Election

Vidhansbha Election : शिंदे सरकारला मोठा झटका! बडा नेता आपल्या पक्षासह महायुतीतून बाहेर; स्वबळावर लढवणार विधानसभा

Mahadev Jankar Left Mahayuti Ahed of Assembly Election 2024 : राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीचा कार्यक्रम जाहीर झाला असून येत्या २० नोव्हेंबर रोजी राज्यात मतदान पार पडणार आहे.
CM Shinde Govt
रोहित कणसे
Updated on

राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीचा कार्यक्रम जाहीर झाला असून येत्या २० नोव्हेंबर रोजी राज्यात मतदान पार पडणार आहे. यादरम्यान महायुती सरकारला मोठा धक्का बसला आहे. राष्ट्रीय समाज पक्षाचे नेते महादेव जानकर हे महायुतीतून बाहेर पडले आहेत. इतकेच नाही तर ते आगामी विधानसभा निवडणूक स्वबळावर लढवणार आहेत.

Maharashtra Politics
mahadev jankar
Assembly Election 2024

