Maharashtra Assembly Election

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Voting Live: आज मतदान! प्रत्येक क्षणाची अपडेट वाचा एका क्लिकवर

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Voting Live Updates: राज्यातील २८८ मतदारसंघांसाठी आज मतदान प्रक्रिया पार पडत आहे. महाराष्ट्रातील मतदारांनी उत्स्फुर्तपणे आणि निर्भिडपणे मतदानाचा हक्क बजावावा, असं आवाहन निवडणूक आयोगासह सामाजिक संस्थांकडून करण्यात आलेलं आहे.
maharashtra vidhan sabha election voting
maharashtra vidhan sabha election votingesakal

2024 Vidhan Sabha Voting live: विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी आज मतदान

मागच्या चार आठवड्यांपासून राज्यामध्ये विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या प्रचाराची रणधुमाळी सुरु होती. सोमवारी प्रचाराच्या तोफा थंडावल्या. तर आज बुधवारी मतदान प्रक्रिया पार पडत आहे. राज्यातील २८८ मतदारसंघांमध्ये मतदान होत असून यावेळच्या मतदानाला किती प्रतिसाद मिळतो हे पाहाणं महत्त्वाचं आहे.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Devendra Fadnavis
Bjp
Congress
Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar
NCP
Eknath Shinde
Nana Patole
Maharashtra Assembly Election
Assembly Election 2024
Vidhan sabha election 2024
shivsena

Related Stories

No stories found.