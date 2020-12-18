भारतीय सैन्याने संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या वाहनावर हल्ला केला; पाकिस्तानचा गंभीर आरोप

इस्लामाबाद- भारतीय सैन्याने संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या गाडीवर हल्ला केल्याचा गंभीर आरोप पाकिस्तानने केला आहे. पाकिस्तानचे प्रवक्ता आणि परराष्ट्र मंत्रालयाने हा दावा केलाय. पाकिस्तानने म्हटलंय की, पाकिस्तानमध्ये संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या मिलिट्री ऑब्जर्वर ग्रुपचे (UNMOGIP) दोन अधिकारी ज्या गाडीमधून जात होते, त्यावर भारताने सैन्याने हल्ला केला आहे.

…disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army. Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with #UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties. (4/4) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 18, 2020

डॉन वृत्तपत्राने परराष्ट्र मंत्रालयाचे प्रवक्ता जहीद हफीज यांच्या हवाल्याने दावा केलाय की, शुक्रवारी सकाळी भारतीय सैन्याने चिरीकोट सेक्टरमध्ये फाररिंग केली. संयुक्त राष्ट्राची टीम पोलास गावाकडे जात होती. भारतीय सैन्याने केलेल्या हल्ल्यात संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या गाडीचे नुकसान झाले आहे. पण, अधिकारी सुरक्षित आहेत. अधिकाऱ्यांना पाकिस्तानी सैन्याने वाचवले आणि रावलकोटच्या UNMOGIP फील्ड स्टेशनवर आणले.

Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of #LOC. Indian troops deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with 2 Military Observers on board, enroute to interact with CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector. It must be noted that the UN (1/4) pic.twitter.com/9MB0uLpq6d — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 18, 2020

पाकिस्तान सैन्याकडून शस्त्रसंधीचे उल्लंघन

पाकिस्तानी सैन्याने शस्त्रसंधीचे उल्लंघन करत बुधवारी जम्मू-काश्मीरच्या राजौरी जिल्ह्यात नियंत्रण रेषेजवळ हल्ला केला होता. तसेच गोळीबारासोबत दोन बॉम्ब टाकले होते. त्यानंतर भारतीय सैनिकांनी प्रत्युत्तर दिले होते. गेल्या शनिवारी पाकिस्तानने पुन्हा एकदा शस्त्रसंधीचे उल्लंघन केले होते. पाकिस्तानने गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून नियंत्रण रेषेवर हालचाली वाढवल्या आहेत.