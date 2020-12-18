  1. Home
  2. Global
  3. Indian Army Resorted To Unprovoked Fire On United Nations Vehicle Said Pakistan

भारतीय सैन्याने संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या वाहनावर हल्ला केला; पाकिस्तानचा गंभीर आरोप

सकाळ न्यूज नेटवर्क
08.12 PM

भारतीय सैन्याने संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या गाडीवर हल्ला केल्याचा गंभीर आरोप पाकिस्तानने केला आहे.

इस्लामाबाद- भारतीय सैन्याने संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या गाडीवर हल्ला केल्याचा गंभीर आरोप पाकिस्तानने केला आहे. पाकिस्तानचे प्रवक्ता आणि परराष्ट्र मंत्रालयाने हा दावा केलाय. पाकिस्तानने म्हटलंय की, पाकिस्तानमध्ये संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या मिलिट्री ऑब्जर्वर ग्रुपचे (UNMOGIP) दोन अधिकारी ज्या गाडीमधून जात होते, त्यावर भारताने सैन्याने हल्ला केला आहे. 

डॉन वृत्तपत्राने परराष्ट्र मंत्रालयाचे प्रवक्ता जहीद हफीज यांच्या हवाल्याने दावा केलाय की, शुक्रवारी सकाळी भारतीय सैन्याने चिरीकोट सेक्टरमध्ये फाररिंग केली. संयुक्त राष्ट्राची टीम पोलास गावाकडे जात होती. भारतीय सैन्याने केलेल्या हल्ल्यात संयुक्त राष्ट्राच्या गाडीचे नुकसान झाले आहे. पण, अधिकारी सुरक्षित आहेत. अधिकाऱ्यांना पाकिस्तानी सैन्याने वाचवले आणि रावलकोटच्या UNMOGIP फील्ड स्टेशनवर आणले. 

पाकिस्तान सैन्याकडून शस्त्रसंधीचे उल्लंघन

पाकिस्तानी सैन्याने शस्त्रसंधीचे उल्लंघन करत बुधवारी जम्मू-काश्मीरच्या राजौरी जिल्ह्यात नियंत्रण रेषेजवळ हल्ला केला होता. तसेच गोळीबारासोबत दोन बॉम्ब टाकले होते. त्यानंतर भारतीय सैनिकांनी प्रत्युत्तर दिले होते. गेल्या शनिवारी पाकिस्तानने पुन्हा एकदा शस्त्रसंधीचे उल्लंघन केले होते. पाकिस्तानने गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून नियंत्रण रेषेवर हालचाली वाढवल्या आहेत. 


स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा
Web Title: Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire on United Nations vehicle said pakistan

Tags
इस्लाम
भारत
संयुक्त राष्ट्र
united nations
पाकिस्तान
मंत्रालय
सकाळ
जम्मू
गोळीबार
firing
टॉपिकस
Topic Tags: 
India
Pakistan

संबंधित बातम्या


Copyright © 2020 Sakal Media Group – All Rights Reserved
footerlogo